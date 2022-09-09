JMU women’s soccer earns home win over Northern Colorado

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team is back in the win column.

The Dukes earned a home victory over Northern Colorado, 2-1, Thursday night at Sentara Park. Lidia Nduka and Amanda Attanasi scored goals for James Madison in the win.

JMU improves to 4-1-2 overall. The Dukes return to action Sunday afternoon when they host Oregon State for a 12 p.m. start with coverage on ESPN+.

