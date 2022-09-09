JMU women’s soccer earns home win over Northern Colorado

The James Madison women’s soccer team is back in the win column.
The James Madison women’s soccer team is back in the win column.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Dukes earned a home victory over Northern Colorado, 2-1, Thursday night at Sentara Park. Lidia Nduka and Amanda Attanasi scored goals for James Madison in the win.

JMU improves to 4-1-2 overall. The Dukes return to action Sunday afternoon when they host Oregon State for a 12 p.m. start with coverage on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

