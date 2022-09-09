Valley non-profit helps furry friends find forever homes by paying vet bills

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Pet owners know how quickly vet bills can add up.

Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is a non-profit organization that functions off of donations to help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center meet the medical needs of the pets that come through their doors.

In the month of August, the group said they spent about $8,000 on vet bills for the shelter’s residents. That was spent on 37 vet visits, 11 surgeries and dental care, and one critical care stay.

Friends of SVASC Board Member, Kelly Jackson, said that is more than usual.

“The shelter is actually seeing higher-than-normal amounts of animals right now, as most shelters are everywhere. That leads to more submissions to us for medical help,” said Jackson.

SVASC is an open-intake shelter, so they have to take the pets that come their way. Much of their budget goes to things like pet food, staff pay, along with basic medical care. When a pet has a more expensive need, that’s where Friends of SVASC comes in.

“Those cases are all medical cases that are not within their budget to help, so in order for those animals to be healthy and to have a better chance at getting adopted, some of them had surgeries that they needed,” said Jackson.

Friends of SVASC is hosting a fundraiser next month. Woofstock is an event with live music, vendors, and food trucks. It will take place on Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro.

The shelter is always looking for fosters and adopters, so to see the available pets visit their website.

