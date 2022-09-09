Youngkin signs tax reduction for veterans

(WWBT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community.

This will apply to military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.

“As part of my Day One Game Plan, I’ve pledged to fight for a reduction in military veteran retirement pay taxation, and today, we are delivering on that promise. This is a great step toward making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the country. As we near the anniversary of 9/11, I feel honored to support our service members in this way. I want to thank the legislators for their incredible work as we continue to advocate for our military-connected communities, veterans, and their families.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

How to avoid getting scammed during fantasy football season
How to avoid getting scammed during fantasy football season
Understanding potholes and how the VDOT is working to fix them on Virginia roads year-round
Understanding potholes and how the VDOT is working to fix them on Virginia roads year-round
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
Valley non-profit helps furry friends find forever homes by paying vet bills
Valley non-profit helps furry friends find forever homes by paying vet bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays from crash on I-81 South, MM 237 in Rockingham County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays from crash on I-81 South, MM 237 in Rockingham County