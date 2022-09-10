Girl Scouts in the Virginia Skyline Council have until Sept. 30 to sign up for free

The new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
The new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie(Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA))
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While we have some time until you can buy Girl Scout cookies, it is time for Girl Scouts to join or renew their memberships.

Girl Scouts in the Virginia Skyline Council can join or renew for free thanks to a generous donation.

“There were dreams we had for the council and this begins to make these dreams a little bit more of a reality. We certainly are not done and this doesn’t fix all of the needs and desires for programs and program centers and camps and improvements we want to make there but this absolutely is a great beginning,” Nikki Williams, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Council explained.

Co-leaders can also join for free with a new troop of eight or more girls. Memberships for scouts are $32 and $25 for adults. Williams said while there is always financial assistance this will eliminate one of the barriers to entry for girls.

“The girl scouting program is unbelievable and it really impacts every aspect of their life so to make sure that anyone who wants to participate has that chance, really is important to this council,” Williams added.

There is also Juliette membership option in which a girl can be an individually registered member and participate in all of the girl scout activities and programming on her own but not be defined to a particular meeting schedule.

You must be signed up by September 30. The season begins on October 1. The free code to use is GSVSCMY23. To register for the free membership, visit their website.

Cookie order forms will start coming out in December and then in January, Girl Scouts will be out selling cookies.

