Bridgewater football dominates Southern Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football dominated Southern Virginia 58-10.

The Knights held the ball for 12 minutes longer than the Eagles. However, the relentless Bridgewater defense forced six turnovers, with four interceptions and two fumbles. The Eagles’ defense has now forced ten turnovers in their first two games.

Bridgewater redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore led the team with six solo tackles and two picks. Former Stuarts Draft standout Aaron Nice recorded his first four tackles on Jopson Field.

Senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 11-of-13 for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Albert Mensah rushed for 26 yards while senior wide receiver Derrick Jenkins caught 4 passes for 48 yards.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they face North Carolina Wesleyan on the road.

