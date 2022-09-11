A few showers for Sunday

SUNDAY: Cloudy with patchy fog to start the day and a few scattered showers. Mild with temperatures in the 60s. Showers turn more spotty for into the afternoon, not a washout. A few peeks of sun in the afternoon with another round of a few showers late in the afternoon and into the evening. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers for the evening and cloudy, with most rain wrapping up by midnight. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds for the late morning and afternoon with more scattered showers and storms arriving, especially in the afternoon. We may see a storm or two on the strong side if we see enough sun and rain arrives later. Cloudy skies and/or rain arriving earlier would just lead to general showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Warm and humid during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Showers and storms decrease throughout the evening into the overnight with only a few spotty showers left over for the overnight. Pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the afternoon with a lingering isolated shower for the day. Warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few clouds for the evening and overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with a few clouds. Beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s and a pleasant night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A beautiful day with lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and very warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful day. Pleasant for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the mid 60s. Some clouds for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

