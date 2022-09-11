Gameday Coverage: JMU cruises past Norfolk State, honors late father of Curt Cignetti

The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.
The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.

The Dukes defeated Norfolk State, 63-7, amidst rain showers at Bridgeforth Stadium. Prior to the game, JMU held a moment of silence in honor of Frank Cignetti Sr., the father of James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti. It was announced Saturday morning that Frank Cignetti Sr. has passed away at the age of 84.

Curt Cignetti coached JMU Saturday and the Dukes put together a strong performance. Todd Centeio completed 12-of-17 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 88 yards and two scores while Kris Thornton (7 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TD) and Devin Ravenel (3 receptions, 40 yards, 2 TD) led the way for JMU pass catchers.

James Madison was led on defense by James Carpenter. The nose guard racked up eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

JMU improves to 2-0 overall and now has a bye week before opening Sun Belt play Saturday, September 24 at App State.

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Norfolk State

