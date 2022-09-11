JMU holds 5k honoring student heroes and 9/11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday JMU held its first 5K to honor student heroes in its VALOR program and to commemorate 9/11.

“Our students weren’t alive during 9/11, so it’s important for them to be reminded of that day, reminded of who we lost on this campus, but also how to honor those who are serving us still, those who are defending our country,” Dr. Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs at JMU said.

JMU said three former Dukes and a JMU parent were lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Craig Blass, Matthew Morning, Bruce Simmons, and Brian Thompson were all remembered Sunday morning along with all the lives lost and changed on 9-11 before the VALOR 5K race began.

“Even if you were just here for a run you got some education on 9/11, its impact on this campus, what VALOR is, who these students are, and how we can support them,” Dr. Miller said.

JMU’s VALOR program is a resource center on campus for veterans, dependents, and active duty students.

“As a non-traditional student serving in the military, we face different struggles than students that come straight out of high school,” Denise Friski, Navy veteran and JMU grad student said.

Members of the program said it helps them realize they are not alone in their experiences.

“We can all relate to what we’ve done in the past and where we’ve been... it brings us closer together as family and I think that’s ultimately why VALOR’s so important,” Caleb Hubbard. Army veteran and JMU student said.

Like Hubbard, many of the students in the VALOR program have unique college experiences.

“I was here from 2020 to 2021 then I deployed overseas, and I got back this year and for a long time I thought I was the only person with my case like I was a student veteran that has deployed while in class or trying to pursue my degree,” Hubbard said.

However, Hubbard said the VALOR program helped him and others that have experienced similar situations like his.

The VALOR program has been re-birthed and this was its first official event.

Turnout was expected to be around 100 people for Sunday morning’s race, but despite the rain, more than 200 people came out to participate in the 5K honoring JMU’s student heroes and 9/11.

