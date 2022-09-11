JMU women’s soccer falls to Oregon State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, JMU women’s soccer fell 1-0 to Oregon State at Sentara Park. This was the Dukes’ final game before entering Sun Belt Conference play.

The Dukes drop to 4-2-2 this season and 3-5-1 against Pac-12 opponents. The Beavers were dominant on offense, taking 11 shots while the Dukes only took six. JMU kept the contest scoreless until the second half when OSU sophomore Sawyer Service recorded the lone goal of the day.

JMU sophomore Amanda Attanasi led the Dukes on offense with three shots. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom made seven saves.

The Dukes kick off conference play on Friday when they face Coastal Carolina on the road.

