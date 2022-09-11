Showers and storms to start the week

SUNDAY: A warm evening with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the 70s. A few showers for the late evening and early overnight otherwise mostly cloudy. Areas of fog developing overnight could be dense at times. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of fog that could be dense at times, impacting the morning commute. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon as a cold front passes through the area, delivering scattered showers and storms. A storm could be on the strong to severe side but that threat will be greater east of our area. The main threat is damaging winds if a severe storm can develop.

A later arrival and/or more sun will lead to a better chance for a strong to severe storm. Earlier arrival and/or lack of sun will limit severe weather potential. Timing of these storms from 1-8 pm. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Showers and storms decrease throughout the evening into the overnight with only a few spotty showers left over for the overnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Humidity drops throughout the evening and overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few clouds for the evening and overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with a few clouds. Beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear and pleasant for the night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A beautiful day with lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful day. Pleasant for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

