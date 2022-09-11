Stair climb at Bridgeforth Stadium to honor 9/11

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday morning at Bridgeforth Stadium, local first responders and community members honored the lives lost on 9/11.

“I was thinking of those people and thinking about what those first responders had to go through to save the lives of those who were left so you keep remembering that no matter how hard it gets,” Megan Huddleston with the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

There were 2,071 steps in 100 stories of the World Trade Center.

Sunday they climbed 217 steps in Bridgeforth Stadium 10 times.

“They didn’t care what was up there. They were gonna make it, and they were going to do a job regardless of the conditions,” Alec Thibodeaux with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.

The first responders got a feel for what police, fire, and EMS departments felt on the morning of September 11, 2001.

“Life is all about perspective, and this event is just something that gives us a very small taste of what they were up against that day. It’s one way we can honor and remember them and those that are still suffering from that day,” Thibodeaux said.

For some that climbed on Sunday, the memory of 9/11 hits close to home.

“Being one of the last trains into Penn Station going to work, I got in and it was really hectic a lot going on and nobody really knew what had happened ... after a few minutes I found out that the first tower had been taken,” Huddleston said.

21 years later that’s why Huddleston said that’s why she continues to honor the victims of 9/11.

“You just never want to forget something so impactful to the entire nation no matter where you’re from in this country it’s like everybody was there,” Huddleston said.

2,071 steps honoring the lives lost and those who made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago.

“You cannot stop, you do not stop, they did not stop,” James Huddleston with the Harrisonburg Police Department said. “They went in with a purpose knowing they may or may not come out and they did not stop.”

