Strength in Peers hosts community resource fair in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, community organizations came together for a resource fair at the Rockingham County Administration building.

The fair provided resources to those who are experiencing homelessness, have low to no income, or anyone in the area that is struggling and needs extra help.

“I think it’s important to be able to bring everybody together to show the community that they are not alone, and we are here to help,” Lindsey Eye, outreach manager for Strength in Peers said.

Strength in Peers and Open Doors partnered to put the fair together.

There were free haircuts, massages, COVID testing, and vaccinations along with food for those who came out.

Booths were lined up around the parking lot to provide help and information to those who stopped by. They ranged from housing to getting a job, to health benefits.

“We’ve had over 30 organizations and businesses come out today with information about the services they have available with things they are doing right here and now to help people,” Nicky Fadley, founder and executive director of Strength in Peers said.

This is the first resource fair Strength in Peers has put on, but they hope to do it again in the future.

“After seeing this great turnout and seeing how everybody’s come out to support our community, I say that this is probably definitely gonna be an annual event for us,” Eye said.

Strength in Peers has outreach and education programs for mental health and substance use to reduce the stigma and access services that are available.

A list of vendors at Saturday’s resource fair includes:

BrightView

Bridging Health Clinic

HCHC

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board

Central Shenandoah Health District

Sentara Diabetes Education

Strength in Peers

Valley Associates for Independent Living

Futuro Latino

Kingsway Ministries and Prison Outreach

Vertical Connections Ministry

Open Doors

Salvation Army

Crossroads Cafe & Catering

Omar’s barbershop

Cedar Stone School of Massage

