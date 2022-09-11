Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival.
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival.

At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia.

They say there will be no shame or fear during this celebration.

“It’s about freedom, about our individual freedom and our rights to cannabis. It’s a human right, it’s a medicine, and it’s been for 12,00 years,” said COO of the Cann Man Scott McStacy.

While it’s been around for a while, many laws have tried to limit access to it.

“There are a lot of stigmas that go along with this plant, and I think we really need to set boundaries with that and make sure that people don’t infringe upon our rights because they might have a bias, President of the Virginia Hemp Coalition Jason Amatucci said.

He says these biases can be unfair in the hemp and cannabis business, and can translate into the legal system.

“We really need to make sure that there’s fairness in our laws and everybody gets a seat at the table here, especially our farmers and our small businesses. We also need to make sure that every prisoner that is in jail for cannabis is out,” Amatucci said.

McStacy says cannabis helped through a very difficult time in his life.

“I had cancer in 2003. I started using medical cannabis shortly thereafter. It helped with inflammation, pain management, and anxiety a lot. It really saved my life, he said.

Many others shared stories at the festival, recognizing the progress of cannabis and hemp rights in Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2022 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 3
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
An electric vehicle charges at a public station in Henrico County, July 2020.
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
9/9/2022 I-81 Crash in Rockingham County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays from crash on I-81 South, MM 237 in Rockingham County

Latest News

JMU women’s soccer falls to Oregon State
JMU women’s soccer falls to Oregon State
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/11/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/11/2022
Sunday JMU held its first 5K to honor student heroes in its VALOR program and to commemorate...
JMU holds 5k honoring student heroes and 9/11
Sunday morning at Bridgeforth Stadium, local first responders and community members honored the...
Stair climb at Bridgeforth Stadium to honor 9/11
Stained Glass artist, Cecil Hash with his piece in remembrance of September 11
Remembering 9/11: How one Princeton, WV veteran honored the fallen through art