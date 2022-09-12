Catch Neptune up in the sky this week

Neptune will be its closest point to Earth this week
Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth Friday night
Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth Friday night(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Neptune reaches opposition this week along with a night where you can view the Moon and Mars together!

NEPTUNE AT OPPOSITION

On Friday, Neptune will reach opposition which is the closest Neptune will be to Earth. This will be at a distance of 2.68 billion miles, 4 light hours away. Neptune will be directly opposite the Sun which will allow Neptune to be viewable with a backyard telescope, or a very strong pair of binoculars. The catch is that the sky needs to be very dark. The best views will come after 9 pm Friday night. Neptune can be viewed all night as it rises in the east and sets in the west. Look for Jupiter and then look at a fist’s diameter to the upper right to see if you can find the farthest planet from the Sun.

Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth. Only 2.86 billion miles away!
Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth. Only 2.86 billion miles away!(Stellarium)

THE MOON AND MARS

Also Friday night, the moon will rise in the eastern sky just before 11 pm. Mars will be a few finger-widths to the right. They will be close enough to view in a pair of binoculars together.

The Moon and Mars will be close to each other Friday night
The Moon and Mars will be close to each other Friday night(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By September 19th, we will have 12 hours, and 17 minutes of daylight, and 11 hours and 43 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:54 am to 7:00 am. Sunsets will move from 7:28 pm to 7:17 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Sep 126:54 am7:28 pm12 hrs, 34 mins
Sep 136:55 am7:26 pm12 hrs, 31 mins
Sep 146:56 am7:25 pm12 hrs, 29 mins
Sep 156:57 am7:23 pm12 hrs, 26 mins
Sep 166:57 am7:21 pm12 hrs, 24 mins
Sep 176:58 am7:20 pm12 hrs, 22 mins
Sep 186:59 am7:18 pm12 hrs, 19 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Thursday Sep 15, 4:54 am5 min67°10° above WSW22° above NE
Friday Sep 16, 7:57 pm7 min66°10° above SW10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonSeptember 17th, 5:52 pm
New MoonSeptember 25th, 5:54 pm
First Quarter MoonOctober 2nd, 8:14 pm
Full MoonOctober 9th, 4:54 pm

