Catch Neptune up in the sky this week

NEPTUNE AT OPPOSITION

On Friday, Neptune will reach opposition which is the closest Neptune will be to Earth. This will be at a distance of 2.68 billion miles, 4 light hours away. Neptune will be directly opposite the Sun which will allow Neptune to be viewable with a backyard telescope, or a very strong pair of binoculars. The catch is that the sky needs to be very dark. The best views will come after 9 pm Friday night. Neptune can be viewed all night as it rises in the east and sets in the west. Look for Jupiter and then look at a fist’s diameter to the upper right to see if you can find the farthest planet from the Sun.

Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth. Only 2.86 billion miles away! (Stellarium)

THE MOON AND MARS

Also Friday night, the moon will rise in the eastern sky just before 11 pm. Mars will be a few finger-widths to the right. They will be close enough to view in a pair of binoculars together.

The Moon and Mars will be close to each other Friday night (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By September 19th, we will have 12 hours, and 17 minutes of daylight, and 11 hours and 43 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:54 am to 7:00 am. Sunsets will move from 7:28 pm to 7:17 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Sep 12 6:54 am 7:28 pm 12 hrs, 34 mins Sep 13 6:55 am 7:26 pm 12 hrs, 31 mins Sep 14 6:56 am 7:25 pm 12 hrs, 29 mins Sep 15 6:57 am 7:23 pm 12 hrs, 26 mins Sep 16 6:57 am 7:21 pm 12 hrs, 24 mins Sep 17 6:58 am 7:20 pm 12 hrs, 22 mins Sep 18 6:59 am 7:18 pm 12 hrs, 19 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Thursday Sep 15, 4:54 am 5 min 67° 10° above WSW 22° above NE Friday Sep 16, 7:57 pm 7 min 66° 10° above SW 10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon September 17th, 5:52 pm New Moon September 25th, 5:54 pm First Quarter Moon October 2nd, 8:14 pm Full Moon October 9th, 4:54 pm

