Catch Neptune up in the sky this week
Neptune will be its closest point to Earth this week
(WHSV) - Neptune reaches opposition this week along with a night where you can view the Moon and Mars together!
NEPTUNE AT OPPOSITION
On Friday, Neptune will reach opposition which is the closest Neptune will be to Earth. This will be at a distance of 2.68 billion miles, 4 light hours away. Neptune will be directly opposite the Sun which will allow Neptune to be viewable with a backyard telescope, or a very strong pair of binoculars. The catch is that the sky needs to be very dark. The best views will come after 9 pm Friday night. Neptune can be viewed all night as it rises in the east and sets in the west. Look for Jupiter and then look at a fist’s diameter to the upper right to see if you can find the farthest planet from the Sun.
THE MOON AND MARS
Also Friday night, the moon will rise in the eastern sky just before 11 pm. Mars will be a few finger-widths to the right. They will be close enough to view in a pair of binoculars together.
LOSING DAYLIGHT
We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By September 19th, we will have 12 hours, and 17 minutes of daylight, and 11 hours and 43 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:54 am to 7:00 am. Sunsets will move from 7:28 pm to 7:17 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Sep 12
|6:54 am
|7:28 pm
|12 hrs, 34 mins
|Sep 13
|6:55 am
|7:26 pm
|12 hrs, 31 mins
|Sep 14
|6:56 am
|7:25 pm
|12 hrs, 29 mins
|Sep 15
|6:57 am
|7:23 pm
|12 hrs, 26 mins
|Sep 16
|6:57 am
|7:21 pm
|12 hrs, 24 mins
|Sep 17
|6:58 am
|7:20 pm
|12 hrs, 22 mins
|Sep 18
|6:59 am
|7:18 pm
|12 hrs, 19 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Thursday Sep 15, 4:54 am
|5 min
|67°
|10° above WSW
|22° above NE
|Friday Sep 16, 7:57 pm
|7 min
|66°
|10° above SW
|10° above NE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|Third Quarter Moon
|September 17th, 5:52 pm
|New Moon
|September 25th, 5:54 pm
|First Quarter Moon
|October 2nd, 8:14 pm
|Full Moon
|October 9th, 4:54 pm
