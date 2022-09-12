Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines.

According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet.

There are no known injuries at this time, but SPD said to expect the road to be closed for several hours as crews work to clean up the area.

