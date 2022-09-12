Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

Richmond Ave. in Staunton.
Richmond Ave. in Staunton.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines.

According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet.

There are no known injuries at this time, but SPD said to expect the road to be closed for several hours as crews work to clean up the area.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
William Stanley
Police arrest landlord accused of running over tenant, killing him
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome...
Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg
Virginia historical marker honoring the Martinsville Seven
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Latest News

Weather Forecast Sept 12
Weather Forecast Sept 12
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Gloria Munson blows bubbles with her grandkids.
Grottoes woman says custom prosthetic helps get her life back
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection