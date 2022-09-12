Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Joshua Dee Bradford
Joshua Dee Bradford(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in looking for a man who was last seen in the Luray area.

According to a Facebook post, Joshua Dee Bradford is 5′11 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including “Ace and Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.

The sheriff’s office is reporting that he was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022 getting into a car and never returning.

This was the car he was last seen getting in to.
This was the car he was last seen getting in to.(Page County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Bradford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Knowles at (540) 743-6571

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

