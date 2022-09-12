Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters.

A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline.

“We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side, which is the other side of the imbalance where folks need a place to live, and there aren’t many places to live in Waynesboro,” said Nora Scott with Virginia Organizing.

That inspection would be the landlord’s responsibility.

“If their property doesn’t meet that inspection, then it has to be re-inspected through a period of time and like they can’t just rent if they’re not keeping up their property,” said Scott.

Scott said too often renters, especially ones with kids or with a bad credit score, end up living in places with mold or broken appliances. They said renters should know their rights.

“I feel like a lot of renters in this point in time don’t feel as though they can go about possibly predatory actions from their landlord. They’re worried that if they say anything, or if they file a complaint, their landlord is going to hold it against them when they apply for different housing,” Scott said.

A group of organizers went door-knocking to learn more about renting in Waynesboro, Scott said, and some recounted stories about bad living situations. Others said their situation was fine.

Either way, they said it’s important to learn the details.

“We should care what happens to our neighbors because it does affect us, regardless of whether we think it does or not. You might be having a fine time with the landlord you have now, but you move to a different spot in Waynesboro, and that could change,” said Scott.

To sign the petition or to learn more about it, visit Virginia Organizing’s website.

