Taylor Spring detention basin project underway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem.

A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County.

”We started a project to build a regional detention facility there to try to detain water and basically reduce the frequency of flooding events in the area,” Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator for Rockingham County, said.

Armstrong said the project has been in the works for six years, and they were finally able to break ground just a few weeks ago.

“They’ve cleared the land that they’re gonna clear now they’re gonna start constructing an earthen dam that will detain water and release it downstream,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the goal is to reduce flooding in that area.

“The idea here is that we can put this structure in place and hopefully reduce the severity and the frequency of flooding events that we experience in the area,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said major earthwork will be done in the next month and the full project will be completed at the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.