Taylor Spring detention basin project underway

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem.

A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County.

”We started a project to build a regional detention facility there to try to detain water and basically reduce the frequency of flooding events in the area,” Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator for Rockingham County, said.

Armstrong said the project has been in the works for six years, and they were finally able to break ground just a few weeks ago.

“They’ve cleared the land that they’re gonna clear now they’re gonna start constructing an earthen dam that will detain water and release it downstream,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the goal is to reduce flooding in that area.

“The idea here is that we can put this structure in place and hopefully reduce the severity and the frequency of flooding events that we experience in the area,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said major earthwork will be done in the next month and the full project will be completed at the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Richmond Ave. in Staunton.
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
William Stanley
Police arrest landlord accused of running over tenant, killing him

Latest News

Bruce Dellinger and his service dog, Whit.
Working together to make a more mobile friendly life for people and their service dogs
Rental help.
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer” appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ appears in court
Air3 flies over downtown Harrisonburg.
VOTE NOW: Harrisonburg in the Running for $90,000 Outdoor Music Concert Series Grant