VOTE NOW: Harrisonburg in the Running for $90,000 Outdoor Music Concert Series Grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) announced that downtown Harrisonburg is in the running to receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series, but it needs your help.

HDR is encouraging the community to vote for Harrisonburg now through Sept. 21 to help the city stay in the running for the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards.

The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards are a multi-year matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 250,000. Nonprofits will receive a total matching grant of $90,000 over three years to produce an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Harrisonburg is one of 36 communities in the U.S. that have advanced to the voting phase and hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists at the end of the public voting phase.

“This grant would allow us to have a nice stage, professional sound, nationally touring bands, and ASL interpreters to help make these shows accessible to all,” HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “It is also exciting to have an opportunity to ‘test out’ the grassy lot behind City Hall where Build Our Park is working to create a public park. We can reimagine how this space could be used by experiencing it in a new way.”

The public can vote online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword HBURG. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on November 15, 2022.

You may vote for an individual Levitt AMP proposal only once.

For more information on HDR’s proposal, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.