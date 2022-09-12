W.Va. House passes abortion legislation, following earlier Senate vote

UPDATE 9/13/22 @ 4:40 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions.

According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote.

Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation.

The legislation passed would ban abortion except for cases where the embryo or fetus in nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic, a medical emergency exists, or within eight weeks of a pregnancy caused by sexual assault or incest for an adult (14 weeks for an minor).

Under the legislation, anyone who performs an abortion without a medical license or at a unapproved location, would face criminal penalties.

The Legislature failed to reach a consensus on updated abortion restrictions in July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill now heads to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.

UPDATE 9/13/22 @ 2:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Senate reconvened Tuesday and passed a bill that would put restrictions on abortions.

The legislation passed 22 to 7 with 5 absent.

The bill now moves on to the House.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Senate reconvened at noon Tuesday amid what’s been a renewed push to update the state’s abortion law.

The House also reconvened at noon, however, the abortion proposal currently sits in the Senate, where senators talked Monday of a potential compromise.

Pro-choice advocates aggressively opposed the bill in July and continue to oppose any restriction on abortion.

News that the Senate plans to gavel in at noon is an indication that leadership believes the Senate has the votes necessary to pass the legislation, as senators said Monday that’s the only way they would reconvene.

Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said Monday the compromise would focus on penalties for doctors who perform abortion -- a major sticking point in when talks broke down in July. She indicates the agreement would propose taking a doctor’s medical license, if the abortion is not based on saving the mother’s life or good will.

Senators said Monday everything remains in draft form and subject to change.

Anyone who performs an abortion without a medical license or at a unapproved location, would face criminal penalties, Grady said.

“I think there has been an agreement,” she said Monday. “Basically, back in July, there were two factions -- half wanted it this way, half wanted it this way. Over the course of the last six weeks or so, there has been an agreement made to where it’s a bill that most everybody is in agreement with and can vote for.”

The proposed legislation up for discussion in the Senate would ban abortion except for cases where the embryo or fetus in nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic, a medical emergency exists, or within eight weeks of a pregnancy caused by sexual assault or incest for an adult (14 weeks for an minor).

Last week, before news of a compromise, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced the House would reconvene for a matter of minutes appoint negotiators to hammer out an abortion deal with the Senate.

