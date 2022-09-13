Bridgewater political science professor educating students, community on importance of voting

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Through a $20,000 grant from the Scholars Strategy Network, Professor Bobbi G. Gentry is educating students at Bridgewater College and the community at large about building trust and understanding of the election process.

“We live in what’s called the ‘Representative Republic’, which means we elect people to make decisions for us. So the more people that participate the better representative our government is of us and our needs and wants” Dr. Gentry said.

The funds cover the website and events of the Valley Votes Project conducted by Gentry and her colleague, Dr. Ben Blankenship of James Madison University.

Gentry says a key voting demographic is college students, and that’s why she and other staff at Bridgewater have found creative ways to get young voters around the Valley excited about the election process.

“We’re involving Blue Ridge Community College, JMU, Bridgewater, and EMU in this Tik Tok competition. Because we know that this is where students are engaging is on social media but really doing something valuable of convincing others to register to vote,” Dr. Gentry said.

Dr. Gentry also received grant funding for support of celebrating civic holidays which are days of action that celebrate democracy like National Voter Registration Day.

For those interested in learning more there are some upcoming events hosted by the Valley Votes Project.

The next event is titled ‘The Valley Votes Confidently’ and will be at Blue Ridge Community College on October 11th.

More information about the Valley Votes Project and other election information can be found here.

