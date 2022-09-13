Henry Funeral Home honors the Queen with condolences book

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is gathering signatures in a condolences book to honor Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is gathering signatures in a condolences book to honor Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. (WHSV)

The book will be shipped to the family after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. Alex Davis with Henry Funeral Home said they’ve had many people with personal ties to the United Kingdom come in.

“We’ve already had a number of ex-pats that have come in and been so appreciative that we have taken the initiative to do this, and signed their name,” said Davis.

He said it’s a nice way to honor close allies.

“We share so many common values, common history, common ideals, and I think it’s only proper to celebrate a life such as hers, who provided the world with 70 years of the most wonderful stability that we could enjoy in a free world,” he said.

This is not the first time Henry Funeral Home has honored a world leader with a condolences book. This is a tradition for them.

“Our funeral home started this honor back right after JFK was assassinated. Since then, we’ve have this opportunity opened up for every president since then that has passed away and a number of very larger-than-life world leaders, such as the Queen,” Davis said.

There’s still time to sign the book. Henry Funeral Home is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and you can drop in anytime.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.