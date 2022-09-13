JMU entering bye week before facing top Sun Belt opponent

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the first two weeks of the fall football season, JMU is undefeated as an FBS team.

The Dukes have posted statement wins against Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State. They enter a bye week on Saturday before kicking off Sun Belt Conference play against a formidable opponent, Appalachian State.

App State is coming off a major upset against sixth-ranked Texas A&M. In week one, the Mountaineers dropped a 61-63 contest against North Carolina. Against the Aggies, App State quarterback Chase Brice went 15-of-30 for 134 yards and one touchdown. Brice and the Mountaineers were picked to repeat as the East Division champion in the 2022 Sun Belt preseason poll.

Meanwhile, JMU starting quarterback Todd Centeio had a historic start to his career as a Duke, tying the single-game record for touchdown passes when he threw six during the season opener against Middle Tennessee. This past weekend, the coaching staff gave younger players a chance to take snaps under the lights.

Backup quarterbacks Billy Atkins and Alonza Barnett III had the chance to compete against Norfolk State. Atkins went 6-of-7 for 48 yards and one touchdown, while freshman Barnett completed a 14-yard pass.

“It’s valuable in terms of game experience and rewarding people for the hard work they’ve put in during practice,” said JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti. “We like to play these guys so they get that reward and experience without questioning benefits down the road.”

JMU faces App State on the road on September 24th at 3:30 p.m. Fans can follow the game on ESPN+.

