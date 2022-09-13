Port Republic Road Action Plan presented to Waynesboro City Council

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council met on Monday with a number of items on the agenda including a presentation on the Port Republic Road Action Plan.

The plan was created by city leaders and community members. On Monday, Leslie Tate, the city director of community development, detailed the plan for the council.

“As with all plans, how do we prevent this one from being one that sits on the shelf, how do we continue the momentum,” Tate asked. “As discussed in our steering committee meetings it will certainly be a mixture of neighborhood and city investment that will produce the measures of success that are identified as benchmarks in the plan.”

Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown also said a few words at the meeting. Dr. Tillerson-Brown is a part of the Port Republic Road Historical and Community Association.

“We’d like to join with you all to continue this momentum while it is there because we don’t want to be before you in 2033 singing the same old song,” she added.

There was no immediate action on the plan Monday night. You can read the full history of the area and the action plan, by clicking here.

