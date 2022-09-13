Port Republic Road Action Plan presented to Waynesboro City Council

Port Republic Road neighborhood historical marker
Port Republic Road neighborhood historical marker(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council met on Monday with a number of items on the agenda including a presentation on the Port Republic Road Action Plan.

The plan was created by city leaders and community members. On Monday, Leslie Tate, the city director of community development, detailed the plan for the council.

“As with all plans, how do we prevent this one from being one that sits on the shelf, how do we continue the momentum,” Tate asked. “As discussed in our steering committee meetings it will certainly be a mixture of neighborhood and city investment that will produce the measures of success that are identified as benchmarks in the plan.”

Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown also said a few words at the meeting. Dr. Tillerson-Brown is a part of the Port Republic Road Historical and Community Association.

“We’d like to join with you all to continue this momentum while it is there because we don’t want to be before you in 2033 singing the same old song,” she added.

There was no immediate action on the plan Monday night. You can read the full history of the area and the action plan, by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
Richmond Ave. in Staunton.
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Bruce Dellinger and his service dog, Whit.
Working together to make a more mobile friendly life for people and their service dogs
The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding,...
Taylor Spring detention basin project underway
Rental help.
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer” appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ appears in court