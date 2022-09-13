Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have

Shenandoah River
Shenandoah River(File)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah.

The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted to help fix the situation as soon as possible.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said when any equipment is in a stream there is potential for environmental impacts.

“The things that we think about are the release of any sort of fuel or hydraulic fluid anything that can alter the quality of the water in which the vehicle is located,” Amy Martin, manager of wildlife information and environmental services for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said.

There are potential physical impacts a situation like this can have on the waterway as well.

”You have to be considerate of what impacts you may be having to the stream substrate and any animals that may be living there,” Martin said.

There are also concerns regarding the release of sediments.

”As they’re digging around if they have too in the substrate of the stream or even if they’re just shifting or moving equipment that’s sort of settled in the bottom of the stream, that could result in the release of sedimentation from that site downstream,” Martin said.

WHSV reached out to the Page County Sherriff’s Office to see where the investigation and removal of the truck and tractor stand but we have not heard back.

