A stretch of comfortable days

TUESDAY: Patchy fog early, mainly for the Blue Ridge. Decreasing clouds in the morning and dropping humidity with temperatures in the 60s. Turning breezy at times for the day. Occasional gusty winds for higher terrain. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Not humid so a nice day. A mild evening with temperatures quickly dropping in the 60s after sunset. Clear for the evening and overnight and crisp with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Likely around 80 for Petersburg and Moorefield. Warm and pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 70s but cooling quickly. Clear and refreshingly cool for the night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight and refreshing with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful day. Pleasant for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s and lots of sunshine. A few clouds for the day but an abundance of sunshine and warm. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

