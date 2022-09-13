Truck drivers talk about the good and bad of the industry during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Over the last few years, truck drivers have faced many struggles from the rise in diesel costs to supply chain shortages.

However, during Truck Driver Appreciation Week, many drivers are still thankful they made the decision to become truck drivers.

”It’s a good salary. It’s a good job you know, it’s just all around just a great situation for me you know maybe not for everybody else but for me, yes,” Russell James, who is a truck driver said.

James said he has been truck driving since 2000 and over the years he has owned his own trucking company and has also worked as a driver for FedEx, so he has seen both sides of the economic impact on the trucking industry.

”It does take a toll. It does play a big part with your business. Sometimes you have to step back to move forward again, that’s what I did,” James said.

Although some places are seeing shortages in trucking staff, James said he is seeing more people have an interest in truck driving.

”A lot of people now are trying to get into trucking. It’s not a bad thing for a lot of women. I’ve seen a lot of females now and they’re making that big move,” James said.

Places like Sheetz are lowering diesel prices all month and are giving truck drivers free food and drinks at some locations to show thanks.

