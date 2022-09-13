VT Men’s Basketball player using NIL to advocate for truckers

MJ Collins
MJ Collins(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball team is finding a unique way to use his name, image and likeness.

Virginia Tech freshman, MJ Collins, is represented by Commonwealth NIL, a collective working with student-athletes to grow their personal brand and find opportunities to capitalize off their name image and likeness.

Through his partnership with Commonwealth NIL, he’s advocating for truck drivers and their safety on the roads.

Collins says he sees, first hand, how much hard work goes in to the profession because his dad is a truck driver.

He’s using his platform as a student-athlete to highlight the good work truck drivers do during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week which falls between September 11-17.

“I’ve seen the struggles that he go through and truck drivers in general, he said. “They have a hard life out there and most people don’t realize what they have to do and the sacrifices that they’ve made for their families.”

Collins says he’s proud of his dad and all the other truck drivers who sacrifice time away from family to deliver items around the country.

