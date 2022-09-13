WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 4 - Clarke County vs. Central

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two of the top teams in the Bull Run District.

The Falcons will host Clarke County in a matchup that could greatly impact the race for this year’s Bull Run District title. The Eagles were picked to repeat as district champions in 2022, after going undefeated in district play last fall.

The Falcons had a breakout season in 2021, winning the Region 2B Championship and reaching the Class 2 State Semifinals. This year, they were picked to finish second in the Bull Run District.

Clarke County handed Central its only regular season loss last fall when the Eagles beat the Falcons 13-7. This year, both teams are undefeated heading into the Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Central High School.

