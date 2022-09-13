Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday.

According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.

James was later arrested along Route 11 and taken to RSW Regional Jail where she’s being held without bond.

She was charged with the following:

Attempt to Cause Bodily Injury of a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Eluding Law Enforcement

Driving Under the Influence

Deliberately Inhaling a Drug or Noxious Chemical Substance

