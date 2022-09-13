Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

Natasia James
Natasia James(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday.

According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.

James was later arrested along Route 11 and taken to RSW Regional Jail where she’s being held without bond.

She was charged with the following:

Attempt to Cause Bodily Injury of a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Eluding Law Enforcement

Driving Under the Influence

Deliberately Inhaling a Drug or Noxious Chemical Substance

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
Joshua Dee Bradford
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Richmond Ave. in Staunton.
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer” appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ appears in court
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Stephanie Penn Forecast Sept 13
Stephanie Penn Forecast Sept 13
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Sept 13, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Sept 13, 2022
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools.
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools
Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this week, intentions to postpone May's scheduled...
Bridgewater political science professor educating students, community on importance of voting