‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

