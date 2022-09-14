Blue Ridge Children’s Museum gets closer to opening, in need of funding

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The idea for the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum was born in 2017, and now five years later strides are being made with construction, and each day volunteers are one step closer to opening the facility’s doors.

“We’re looking to raise another $250,000, and as soon as we do that we’ve got all of our original architecture plans and everything ready to go. As soon as we finish fundraising we can get that inside of the building renovated, and ready for kids to come and play,” BRCM President and Founder Karen Orlando said.

Due to the pandemic, many of the plans for the museum were put on hold causing the cost of necessary renovations to go up.

Orlando says through community collaboration and volunteers of all ages the dream of a space for kids and families in the Waynesboro area is closer to becoming a reality.

“We’re looking forward to tying in the inside of the museum to what’s happening in our communities. We want families to learn about the trails, nature, and many other things. Like the history of our area all the things that we have to offer here,” Orlando said.

She says the museum is currently asking for hand-drawn artwork from kids of all ages for a mural to be painted on one side of the building.

You can learn more about the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum by clicking here.

