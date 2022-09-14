Bridgewater prepares for final game before ODAC play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football is undefeated after the first two games this season.

The team is coming off a commanding 58-10 win over Southern Virginia. Over the first two weeks, the Eagles’ defense forced ten turnovers while the offense scored 87 total points.

The Eagles are gearing up for their final nonconference game before kicking off ODAC Conference play. This weekend, Bridgewater heads to North Carolina to face NC Wesleyan. These teams have not met since 2018 when the Eagles concluded their season with a 21-14 win over the Battling Bishops.

Although the Eagles’ offense has worked with a shorter field during the first two games, they could be faced with some unexpected defensive schemes this weekend in North Carolina.

“Defensively they’re going to throw a lot of different looks at us so our players are going to have to adjust on the fly,” said Bridgewater Head Coach Scott Lemn. “Early in the season teams are still trying to create their identity so we have to prepare for something new.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.