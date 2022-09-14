Candidate forum held for upcoming Staunton elections

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Staunton community met downtown for a candidate forum for the open seat(s) in congress, on the school board and city council.

There are three seats open on both the school board and city council, qualified candidates are listed here.

The topics included a number of issues from alternative energy to the Staunton City Schools’ budget.

There were about 100 people attending the event at the Tempest Bar & Lounge in Downtown Staunton. Organizers say they worked to make the event nonpartisan.

“Officials are often seen as distant and we are giving people the opportunity to meet and greet ask questions on the floor or even catch them after the event to ask any questions they might have of the candidates,” George Gruner the Staunton City Democratic Chairperson explained.

Important dates to remember: Election day is on November 8 and early voting starts on September 23. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 17.

For more information on how to vote in Virginia,

