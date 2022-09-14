Dukes end three-match losing streak with win at NC State

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a non-conference road win Tuesday night at NC State.

The Dukes defeated the Wolfpack, 1-0, behind a goal from freshman Cameron Arnold in the 73rd minute. Goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon recorded a pair of saves and a clean sheet for JMU.

James Madison improves to 2-3 overall. The Dukes open Sun Belt Conference play with a home match against Georgia State Saturday night. Start time is set for 7 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

