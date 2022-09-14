Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21.

The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group.

The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic has gone virtual. The program’s organizer, Scott Mein, says numbers have doubled.

“We’re finding out most of the people we get are working and they are busy, and so for them to go to a place, especially if they have families, is very difficult. But they can go home, do what they have to do, and then get on the computer and meet us virtually,” Mein said.

The program runs every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from September 21 through October 26. Questions can go to Scott Mein at 862‐432‐0490 or scottrmein@gmail.com. To sign up email scottrmein@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

