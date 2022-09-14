Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on sheriff’s deputy

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a...
The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AZFamily/ Gray News) — Deputies in Arizona had their animal-wrangling skills tested when they were called with reports of a goat, who was terrorizing people at their home.

The goat, named Billy, was being a little rowdy, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the goat had damaged a garage door and an electrical cord and even chased someone around a car.

The deputies were able to get Billy under control, until he peed on one of them. The next day, the goat was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control.

Deputies in Arizona took a goat into custody after a family said he was terrorizing them at...
Deputies in Arizona took a goat into custody after a family said he was terrorizing them at their home.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Billy is facing charges that include trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Or at least he would be if he weren’t a goat.

AZFamily was also told Billy is having trouble retaining an attorney. He’s just always butting heads.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
Joshua Dee Bradford
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
Nelson Boucher
Grant County, West Virginia man arrested in Harrisonburg Sunday

Latest News

Maintaining a healthy diet and workout routine on a budget
Maintaining a healthy diet and workout routine on a budget
President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain