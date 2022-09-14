JMU volleyball sweeps High Point

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated High Point, 3-0, in High Point, North Carolina. After winning the first two sets, JMU trailed 20-19 in the third before reeling off six straight points to complete the sweep.

James Madison improves to 6-3 overall. The Dukes are off until Friday, September 23 when they host App State to begin Sun Belt Conference play.

