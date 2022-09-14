JMU volleyball sweeps High Point

The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon.
The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon.(Courtesy: ESPN+)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated High Point, 3-0, in High Point, North Carolina. After winning the first two sets, JMU trailed 20-19 in the third before reeling off six straight points to complete the sweep.

James Madison improves to 6-3 overall. The Dukes are off until Friday, September 23 when they host App State to begin Sun Belt Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
Joshua Dee Bradford
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
Nelson Boucher
Grant County, West Virginia man arrested in Harrisonburg Sunday

Latest News

Bridgewater prepares for final game before ODAC play
Bridgewater prepares for final game before ODAC play
Dukes end three-match losing streak with win at NC State
Dukes end three-match losing streak with win at NC State
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 13
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 13
H.S. Golf - Valley District Meet
H.S. Golf - Valley District Meet