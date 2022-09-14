The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain.

The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned and operated since 2003. In a Facebook post, the Collective said that it can no longer continue to operate in its current form.

The worker-owners said they are taking time to take a critical look at their business operations and are exploring ways to evolve the grill into a new entity to potentially keep it open long term.

WHSV reached out to the worker-owners on Wednesday but they declined to comment until they have a better idea of their next move. They did say that they will keep customers updated through the Collective’s social media pages.

WHSV will provide updates as we learn more in the coming days.

You can read the Little Grill Collective’s full post below:

We are deeply saddened to say that the operation of The Little Grill Collective in its current form cannot continue. We are taking some time to take a hard and critical look at our business operations, and exploring potential evolutions of the Grill into a new entity. We love our customers and our community, and we hope you’ll bear with us during this process.

Peace, Love, and Pancakes;

The Little Grill Worker-Owners

