Northwestern Community Services Board to host Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Events

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month. The Northwestern Community Services Board with the help of other organizations will kick off a Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride this Sunday.

The ride will start in the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion on John Marshall Highway in Woodstock. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. It is $20 per bike with all the proceeds benefiting the Concern Hotline.

Here are the numbers by county to reach the Concern Hotline:

  • Clarke, Frederick, Winchester Co. 540-667-0145
  • Shenandoah Co. 540-459-4742
  • Page Co. 540-743-3733
  • Warren Co. 540-635-4357

This hotline provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention. If you are outside of this area you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Corialise Pence with the Community Services Board said in recent years, suicide is very prevalent in the area, especially among younger people.

“It has become a national epidemic where people are not seeing the hope that they had been, especially through COVID. We just want to make sure people know there are resources out there and they are not alone and they always have someone who they can turn to,” Pence explained.

You can get a patch, t-shirt, and bracelet with registration, while supplies last. Riders start out in Warren County and then finish in Page County. There will be stops with food and water along the way. The ride finishes at Luray High School Bulldog stadium.

If you don’t ride a motorcycle but would like to come out and show your support, there will be other Suicide Prevention and Awareness Events throughout the area.

  • Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • New Market (9184 John Sevier Rd) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Luray (740 US -340) 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be 50/50 raffle tickets available at all of the event locations.

For more information on the events or the Northwestern Community Services Board, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
Joshua Dee Bradford
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
Nelson Boucher
Grant County, West Virginia man arrested in Harrisonburg Sunday

Latest News

Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Aubrey's Forecast Sept 14
Aubrey's Forecast Sept 14
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland