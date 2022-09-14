Northwestern Community Services Board to host Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Events

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month. The Northwestern Community Services Board with the help of other organizations will kick off a Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride this Sunday.

The ride will start in the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion on John Marshall Highway in Woodstock. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. It is $20 per bike with all the proceeds benefiting the Concern Hotline.

Here are the numbers by county to reach the Concern Hotline:

Clarke, Frederick, Winchester Co. 540-667-0145

Shenandoah Co. 540-459-4742

Page Co. 540-743-3733

Warren Co. 540-635-4357

This hotline provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention. If you are outside of this area you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Corialise Pence with the Community Services Board said in recent years, suicide is very prevalent in the area, especially among younger people.

“It has become a national epidemic where people are not seeing the hope that they had been, especially through COVID. We just want to make sure people know there are resources out there and they are not alone and they always have someone who they can turn to,” Pence explained.

You can get a patch, t-shirt, and bracelet with registration, while supplies last. Riders start out in Warren County and then finish in Page County. There will be stops with food and water along the way. The ride finishes at Luray High School Bulldog stadium.

If you don’t ride a motorcycle but would like to come out and show your support, there will be other Suicide Prevention and Awareness Events throughout the area.

Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

New Market (9184 John Sevier Rd) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luray (740 US -340) 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be 50/50 raffle tickets available at all of the event locations.

For more information on the events or the Northwestern Community Services Board, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.