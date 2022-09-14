Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will gather Wednesday night at Montgomery Hall Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a meet and greet.

During this meeting, the commission will explain its purpose and lay out a timeline for its goals. Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes said the commission has worked hard the last few months to get organized, and it’s time to share that with the community.

“We would love for folks to come out and meet our DEI commission and get to know the folks that are serving and representing Staunton because they really, truly want to be fair and offer what’s best for everyone in the City of Staunton,” said Oakes.

The commission was created to evaluate data concerning social and racial equality in the city. As part of that, they’ll get to know the community and many community leaders.

“We decided to have a meet and greet, essentially for our community stakeholders to see who we are, so put faces with names and get just a glimpse of the early work that we have started from June through today,” said the Chair of the DEI Commission, Sabrina Burress.

The commission will bring its plans to city council in December 2023, outlining how to make the city more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. For more on the commission, its mission and members, click here.

