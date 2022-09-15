1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area.

The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its larger farm ministry. The Cooperative partners with F&M Bank and Delegate Chris Runion for the program to fight hunger and support local agriculture.

“We’ve been doing it since 2016, it’s grown throughout the years, we’ve added additional partners to purchase more animals to go to those in need,” said Paul Eberly, Chief Development Officer at F&M Bank.

The 1,000 lbs of pork came from six animals all of which were raised by local youth and purchased at the Rockingham County Fair.

“This program enables us to purchase those animals from them and then pair that with those in need in the community through Pork for the Panty, so the product if you will, was raised in the community and then that product will also be distributed in the community for those in need,” said Eberly.

Since its inception in 2016, Pork for the Pantry has donated over 10,000 lbs of pork to local food pantries.

“We did branch out to other counties as well so I believe the hope is to continue to expand this to other counties, other fairs, other community food banks, etc. So it’s just a great thing that we do for the community and hopefully will continue to grow in other areas,” said Eberly.

75 lbs of the pork was also given to the Broadway Outreach Food Pantry on Thursday.

“This food will impact people on the northern end of Rockingham County immensely, we can’t thank them enough for donating all of the meat. We’ve had our foodbank, April was three years, and we’ve always had people that have come every month, we’ve never run out of food, and there is a big need down there,” said Tracey Muterspaugh, one of the founders of the Broadway Outreach Food Pantry.

