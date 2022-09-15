Augusta County set to host public information session on courthouse

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host a public information session on the courthouse and upcoming referendum on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The forum will be held in the main boardroom at the Government Center in Verona, and it’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The presentation will include information on both proposals - the one for a courthouse in Verona and in Staunton.

Architects and staff will speak on Thursday, as well as County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

“Give folks a little history on why we’re having this on the ballot, what the issue is, talk about the projects, show them what the projects look like, talk about the cost estimates, talk about the schematics, the reasons why we’re here,” Fitzgerald said. “Just be open with folks and have an opportunity for them to ask any questions they may have.”

The county has worked the last several months to discuss the courthouse and answer questions from the community.

“Reception’s been very good. They understand the issue. They understand why we’re doing what we’re doing. They understand the fact we’re under an order from a court to build a courthouse,” he said.

The session comes as November draws closer, and voters in the county will choose where they want their courthouse, in Staunton or Verona.

“We want folks to be informed as they go vote. We want them to understand what they’re voting for and be able to make a good, clear decision,” said Fitzgerald.

Victory Worship Center is also hosting a forum Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

