EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Clarke County vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bull Run District rivals meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Central is preparing to host Clarke County for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night in Woodstock.

“I have a feeling that it’s going to be a very good game both offense and defensively,” said Central senior offensive/defensive lineman Gaige Lewis. “One to watch out for.”

The Falcons are 3-0 overall and averaging 39.0 points per game while recording a pair of shutouts defensively. Central has posted wins over three Bull Run District opponents: Page County, Madison County, and East Rockingham.

“We have played really good team defense, having two shutouts, having a little bit of an issue with East Rock in the first half but after that, cleaned it up,” said Central senior wide receiver/defensive back Luciano Retrosi. “Offensively, we are looking to advance our offense and get some new plays involved and all of that.”

Clarke County enters Friday night’s matchup with a 2-0 record after defeating Class 3 opponents Warren County and Skyline. The Eagles defeated Central, 13-7, last season to hand the Falcons one of their two losses during the 2021 campaign.

“All the way around they are physical team, they get after it, and they play sideline to sideline full tilt so I think it’s going to be a very physical matchup,” said Central head coach Mike Yew.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.