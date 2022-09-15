Good harvesting season shaping up at local vineyard

Harvesting season is off to a good start at CrossKeys Vineyard.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The month of September is always a big month for local vineyards, as it is harvesting season. It’s all hands on deck this time of year. Grapes that have been growing since spring are finally ready to pick to produce some of your favorite wines.

Steven Monson, a winemaker at CrossKeys Vineyards said this harvest is going just as planned. Dry stretches like the one we have been in are very beneficial to harvesting grapes.

“Tropical weather systems tend to be the biggest concern that we worry about, especially this time of year. We try not to say the “h” word. It’s bad luck for us, but obviously it’s a concern, and it’s just a question of when it shows up... when the grapes are ready,” said Monson.

Monson said harvesting at the vineyards typically runs through the second week of October.

