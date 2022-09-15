JMU offense among the best in FBS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison offensive attack ranks as one of the best in the FBS.

The Dukes are tied with USC and Michigan in owning the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. All three teams are averaging 53.5 points per game through the first few weeks of the 2022 season. JMU scored 44 points in a season-opening win over Middle Tennessee before putting up 63 points in a victory over Norfolk State this past Saturday.

Much of the Dukes’ offensive success comes as a result of strong play by the team’s defense and special teams. JMU has started 14 offensive drives at their own 40-yard line or better through the first two games.

“The law of percentages are in your favor and we’ve got those short fields because we are playing good defense or creating a turnover or doing a good job on special teams,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “We have been fortunate the first two games to have short fields. I understand it won’t continue throughout the whole season. We are capable of putting long drives together. But as long as we are playing great defense and doing a good job on special teams, chances are we’ll have a few short fields.”

JMU boasts the third most efficient passing offense in the country to go along with a rushing attack that is averaging for 248.0 yards per game. Quarterback Todd Centeio ranks fifth nationally in passing efficiency while throwing nine touchdowns, which is tied for the second high total in the FBS.

James Madison is in the midst of a bye week. The Dukes return to action next Saturday, September 24 when they visit App State to begin Sun Belt Conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

