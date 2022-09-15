New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing.

This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway. (City of Staunton)

The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.

“It’s going to be a nice improvement for the City of Staunton. It’s going to have a new roadway, as well as the new transit and carpooling facilities,” said Communications Specialist with the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, Ken Slack.

According to VDOT, this is an $8.7 million project. Almost $7 million is from Smart Scale Funding, which is a program cities have to apply for. The rest of the project is funded through local, state and federal funds.

“This was a project that the city identified as a priority and will improve traffic flow on that east end of the city and will also help the city open up some of their land for economic development opportunities as well,” said Slack.

The roadway is just one piece of what’s to come for Staunton Crossing. City officials said Cookout is slated to build near Bojangles, Waffle House will build a new location, and Wendy’s is almost ready to open.

Even with the construction of a new roadway, many drivers won’t see construction for a while.

“Unlike a lot of our projects, this work is going to be taking place off the existing roadway. A lot of times, we have concrete barriers or barrels and the crews are working right next to active traffic,” said Slack.

Construction started Thursday, Sept. 15.

