Sept. 24 is Free Entrance Day at Shenandoah National Park

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a beautiful time of the year to do some hiking. If you want to do that in Shenandoah National Park, you can do it for free Saturday, Sept. 24.

National Public Lands Day is every year on the fourth Saturday of September. It’s a day where volunteers go and help improve public lands, such as national parks, and serves as one of the five days of the year national park entrance fees are waived.

Patrick Kenney, superintendent of Shenandoah National Park, said that if you plan to visit on this “fee-free” day, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Obviously, I’d come prepared for a little bit more crowd. Think about alternatives. Hey, I may want to go and do this trail, but that trailhead is full. When you get there, you might want to seek another alternative. We will have the staff, obviously, in the park that can provide information to help,” said Kenney.

Kenney also said that while the entrance fee to the park will be free, you will still need to purchase a ticket online for hiking OId Rag. The next “fee-free” day is Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

