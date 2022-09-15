Spotswood’s Khalil commits to VCU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood girls basketball standout Zoli Khalil is headed to VCU.

Khalil announced her commitment to the Rams’ program during a ceremony inside the Spotswood High School auditorium Wednesday night. Khalil chose VCU over Towson. She had nearly 25 total offers to play at the Division I level.

“Honestly, the people and just the place,” said Khalil, when discussing why she chose VCU. “It’s an amazing place, facilities are great. The team. I just loved it.”

Khalil is the top girls basketball player in the Shenandoah Valley. She was named VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year last season while averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

“She’s the type of player that can play D1 because she has improved her strength,” said Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson. “She has improved her shot. She has improved her ability to score on multiple levels in multiple ways and most of all defensively and her ability make others better and defend four spots.”

With her college choice now made, Khalil says her goal is to lead Spotswood to a state title during the upcoming season.

