Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say

Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.(Lake Region Correctional Facility)
By Anna Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADDOCK, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A woman was arrested after walking into a bar in North Dakota carrying a raccoon, according to the Benson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Christensen, 38, was charged with North Dakota Game and Fish violations, tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was put down and will be tested for rabies and other diseases.

Bartender Cindy Smith said she was serving drinks at the bar last week when Christensen brought in the animal during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the establishment at the time, she said.

Smith said she immediately asked the woman to leave but instead she took the raccoon around the bar to show another customer. The woman eventually left with the animal after about five minutes.

Smith said the raccoon never left Christensen’s arms and didn’t bite anyone.

Christensen said her family found the raccoon three months ago and had been caring for it ever since.

Health officials issued a warning to those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure and asked anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.

Six rabid animals have been reported in North Dakota this year, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Nelson Boucher
Grant County, West Virginia man arrested in Harrisonburg Sunday

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak about flying migrants out of Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. (WEAR)
DeSantis: We are not a sanctuary state
A teen who had been zip-tied to a bed by three family members was able to escape and run to a...
Teen tied to bed escapes from home; 3 family members indicted, police say
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election